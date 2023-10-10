Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

WEC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. 235,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,993. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.