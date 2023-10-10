Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,217,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,337 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,240 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC
Performance Food Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. 66,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.37.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.