Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,217,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,337 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,240 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. 66,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

