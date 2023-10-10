Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.32% of AZEK worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,080. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 211,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 198.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

