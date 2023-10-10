Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $75.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

