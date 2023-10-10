Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,687 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.30% of Valmont Industries worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.00. 7,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.13 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $273.30.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

