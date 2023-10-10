Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.83. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

