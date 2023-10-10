Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 1,503 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.12% of Snap-on worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,161. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $201.80 and a one year high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.