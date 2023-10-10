Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Argus cut Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 153,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.92. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 2.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth $804,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

