Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

