Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.20% of Berry Global Group worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,744. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. 81,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,988. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
