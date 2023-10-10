Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after buying an additional 1,898,199 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

