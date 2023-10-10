Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 43,835 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,835 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 429,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

