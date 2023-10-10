Western Financial Corp CA Has $4.78 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. 5,399,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

