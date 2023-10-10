Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NMRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NMRA opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,664,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822 over the last quarter.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

