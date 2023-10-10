Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,081,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,512,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.