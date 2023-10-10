Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 382 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. 1,286,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,644. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

