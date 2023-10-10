Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 10.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 27,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,034. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $90.41.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.