Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,242. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

