Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 26,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,947,000 after buying an additional 662,911 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $75.56. 890,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

