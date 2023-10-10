Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,468 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.