Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $436.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

