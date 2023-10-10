Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,675 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,881,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,208,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 144,223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,432,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 600,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

