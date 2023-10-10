Lincoln Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

