Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VO traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $210.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,790. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

