Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 978 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. 411,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

