Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.34. 493,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

