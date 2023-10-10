Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $45.59 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,735 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 2.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

