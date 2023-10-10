Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,756 shares during the period. Livent comprises 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.74% of Livent worth $36,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Up 6.1 %

LTHM traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,855. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

