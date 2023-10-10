ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 9th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,602 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $29,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,824 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 48,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,676. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

