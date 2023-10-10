Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $20.01 Million Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 266,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Standex International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SXI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,425 shares of company stock worth $983,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

