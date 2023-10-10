Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,070.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.87. 16,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,168. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.47. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

