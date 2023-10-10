STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Decreased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.32% of STAG Industrial worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 126,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

