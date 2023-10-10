Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.35% of Primerica worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $201.53. 12,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,661. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

