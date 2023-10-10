EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EME traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,024. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.12 and a 1 year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

