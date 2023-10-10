LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $376,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

