Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 25,818 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.1% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

DFIP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. 2,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,066. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

