Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

