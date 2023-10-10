Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 506 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Xylem



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

