T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

