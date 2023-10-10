Root Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,729 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 31,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.