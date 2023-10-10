Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 87,351 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,801. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

