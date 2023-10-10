Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 67.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

