Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires 66,010 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 12.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,318,000 after buying an additional 788,683 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 74,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,266. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

