Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,929 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 0.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $40,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.28. 31,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,531. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.12 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

