Western Financial Corp CA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IUSB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,904. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

