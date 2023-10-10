Western Financial Corp CA Sells 1,090 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JQUA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

