Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

ICE opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

