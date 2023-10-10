Western Financial Corp CA Raises Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

