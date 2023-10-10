Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.63. 204,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,280. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $208.96 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

