Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 366 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

